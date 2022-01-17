FBI says synagogue hostage-taking ‘not specifically related to Jewish community’

Law enforcement in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. (AP/Brandon Wade)

“It is very disturbing to hear from the FBI they do not believe the hostage taker’s demands had anything to do with the Jewish faith,” Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted.

By World Israel News Staff

The FBI’s statement that the hostage-taking incident in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday had nothing to do with antisemitism sparked outrage.

Four people, including the congregation’s rabbi, were held hostage for 11 hours on Saturday when gunman Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, entered Beth El Synagogue, demanding the release of imprisoned Islamic terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is also on record for her Israel-bashing comments.

The hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hours-long standoff.

President Joe Biden stated that the incident was “an act of terror” and decried antisemitism.

The FBI appears to disagree, saying the assailant’s choice of a synagogue for the hostage-taking was random and that it had nothing to do with antisemitism.

FBI Special Agent Matt DeSarno said the attack was “not specifically related to the Jewish community…but we’re continuing to work to find motive.”

“It is very disturbing to hear from the FBI they do not believe the hostage taker’s demands had anything to do with the Jewish faith,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted.

“Apparently the FBI believes the hostage-taker randomly selected a synagogue to demand the release of al-Qaeda operative and facilitator Aafia Siddiqui.

“I hope the FBI will reconsider the statement because it is well known that at her trial Siddiqui, also known as ‘Lady al-Qaeda,’ was a raging anti-Semite who demanded that jurors be genetically tested for Jewish blood.

“This statement by the FBI seems ill-conceived and ill-timed. I look forward to further explanation from the FBI,” he added.