Feminists protest election with call for ending marriage

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade. (Shutterstock)

What leftists fear above all else is a national revival at whose center lies the family.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After the majority of Americans voted for the economy over abortion, furious feminists announced that they would no longer date, marry, or have children.

Call it slow-motion misery and mass suicide.

In the past, Americans protested by refusing to pay taxes, now leftists are protesting by refusing to have children because of their frustrated eagerness to kill those same children in the womb.

What began as a last-minute election gimmick by the Kamala campaign, which decided that its best strategy for winning the election was dividing us by sex, is now poisoning our culture, and further ruining relationships between men and women. And the media is spreading the poison.

CBS News, NBC News and the Washington Post are only a few of the many mainstream media outlets that have taken it on themselves to promote South Korea’s 4B movement to Americans with its ‘four bis’ or ‘four nos’ calling for no dating, no sex, no marriage and no childbirth.

Rather than report critically on a movement that is hateful and destructive, the media has chosen to advocate it as a valid response to their candidate of choice losing an election.

Promoting self-harm among psychologically vulnerable populations is supposed to be off limits, but as with transgenderism, the media will push self-harm when it’s self-harm of the right kind.

The media’s push for 4B comes as national levels of loneliness and unhappiness are rising. 1 in 5 Americans recently reported feeling lonely much of the day.

Social isolation is more than just an emotion, it can lead to substance abuse and suicide.

A fundamental cause of social isolation is the fracturing of family ties and friendships over politics and culture war issues.

Democrat media outlets have spent years encouraging people to fight over politics at Thanksgiving.

Now the media would like to help kill relationships between men and women. Why settle for alienating children from their parents when they can make sure those children will never be born and that there will be no more families to celebrate Thanksgiving?

South Korea’s 0.78 birth rate per woman put it in a state of voluntary extinction even without the 4B movement, and American feminists would like to join them by making themselves extinct.

Like all social contagions, 4B spread across TikTok in short clips of hysteria and occasional self-mutilation followed by vows to accept the tenets of the new feminist movement.

Some American 4Bers are planning to boycott men only during the Trump administration while others appear to be making a lifelong commitment to remaining unhappy and alone.

Refusing to marry or start families doesn’t hurt Trump, or even most Republican voters who tend to be older and married.

Instead it extends the gender war that Kamala had built the closing days of her campaign around to encompass the human relationships of her supporters.

The divisiveness of the Kamala campaign led to a massive backlash and a multicultural coalition that propelled President Donald J. Trump to a record victory.

The 4B movement and the media promotion of it is a sign that the Democrats and their media are doubling down on divisiveness.

And no divisiveness is more fundamental than a call to end all relationships between the sexes.

The sex divide has always been a core part of the feminist movement. The end stage of feminism lay in the contention that “all heterosexual sex is rape” and that anything short of homosexuality was the systemic oppression of women by men.

The same feminist activists promoting 4B have also labored to revive Andrea Dworkin’s reputation on TikTok.

Being married to a man, Kamala presumably does not agree with the 4B worldview, but, like previous male and female leftist candidates, exploited divisions between men and women to advance her political career.

At the nadir of her campaign, a Kamala rally brought out Michelle Obama to tell men that if they voted for Trump, they were voting to kill women.

“A vote for him is a vote against us,” she told men.

A majority of suburban white women still voted for Trump, but the 4B movement shows how much damage Kamala and Michelle Obama have done to some of their own loyal base.

The Obamas had spent their career dividing us by race, but in the closing of the Kamala campaign, tapped into ugly rhetoric meant to convince women that men were their enemies.

Michelle Obama clearly does not believe this, but like transgenderism and other social contagions, encouraged mistrust, alienation and self-harm among some women to win.

What does victory look like for a 4B movement?

Kamala and Michelle have contrived to create more division and loneliness. How does dividing men and women win elections?

The essence of leftist politics is division. And division naturally creates angry and unhappy people.

While racial divisions do that, separating the sexes, ending marriage and children breaks up relationships so fundamental to human existence that the lack of them ensures a state of perpetual unhappiness and eventually the extinction of the species.

And what is abortion, but slow motion extinction anyway?

There were over 1 million abortions in America in 2023 compared to 76,000 COVID deaths. That same year America’s birth rate fell to a record low.

The current 1.6 birth rate is below replacement rate which means that America is already slowly going extinct. The mobs of migrants invading the country are there to replace us as the Europeans are being replaced.

And the same feminists who don’t want women and men to marry and have children, who want to kill babies in the womb, also want to open up our borders to a mass migrant invasion.

Feminism in America is advancing national extinction by various means. What its leftist members fear above all else is a national revival at whose center lies the family.

Whether it’s abortion or 4B, feminism is another arm of the leftist plot to end America.

Across every sector and arena, leftists are responding to Trump’s victory by doubling down on dividing us and on convincing us to give up on living our lives, in order to destroy America.