FINALLY: After 3 years, ‘flimsy’ Israeli government approves state budget August 2, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/finally-after-3-years-flimsy-israeli-government-approves-state-budget/ Email Print “Despite the disagreements, they agreed”: Because the government, which includes political parties from the right and the left, is “so flimsy,” they did everything to come to an agreement regarding the budget in order to prevent its collapse, explains Tel Aviv University economic expert Dr. Alex Coman. Change blocIsraeli politicsstate budget