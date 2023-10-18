Foreign Minister: When war is over, Hamas will be gone and Gaza itself will shrink

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen during an interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, June 12, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90

By World Israel News Staff

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned on Wednesday evening that by the time the war was over Hamas would no longer exist and Gaza itself would decrease in size.

“At the end of this war, not only will Hamas no longer be in Gaza, but the Gaza territory will also shrink,” he told Army Radio.

The comments are in line with what some analysts believe will happen, whereby the IDF might establish a buffer zone within Gaza to enhance the protection of Israel’s southern border towns, preventing them from the kind of attacks Hamas launched on October 7.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had secured a “massive, unprecedented” military aid package from President Joe Biden during his wartime visit to Tel Aviv that will bolster Israel’s efforts in the war against Hamas.

He also said he presented Biden with evidence proving the Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad was behind the Gaza hospital blast.

Israel and the US “are working together to secure the release of the hostages by all means possible,” he said from the military HQ in Tel Aviv.

Until that happens, he told Biden, Israel is demanding that the Red Cross be allowed to visit the hostages. Moreover, he stated, Israel will not permit food and medical aid to enter Gaza from Israeli territory until the hostages are released.

“We agreed on actions and moves that ensure the continuation of our just war. We agreed on cooperation that will alter the balance on all fronts, and help us to achieve the aims of the war.”