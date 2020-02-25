Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

He was ousted as part of what was known as the Arab Spring on February 11, 2011.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 uprising, has died at 91, according to Egyptian media.

State TV said Mubarak died at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery. The report said he had health complications but offered no other details.

Mubarak became the Egyptian leader following the assassination of President Anwar al-Sadat on October 6, 1981.

Despite opposition by at least some within Egypt to the peace treaty with Israel in 1979 signed by Sadat, Mubarak maintained the peaceful relationship with the Jewish State, though was cautious in how he proceeded, limiting his public meetings with Israeli leaders over what was perceived as a concern that he could meet the same fate as his predecessor if he was viewed as too close to the Israeli government.

He was ousted as part of what was known as the Arab Spring on February 11, 2011.

Though a critical ally to Israel, he was condemned within his country and human rights groups for his abuses of power.

“On May 24, 2011 Mubarak and his sons, Alaa and Gamal, were called to trial on charges of killing protesters and corruption charges. On August 19, 2013 Mubarak was acquitted of one of his corruption charges and two days later the court ordered his release from prison,” writes Egypt Today.

“Throughout his rule, he was a stalwart U.S. ally, a bulwark against Islamic militancy and guardian of Egypt’s peace with Israel. But to the tens of thousands of young Egyptians who rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, Mubarak was a relic, a latter-day pharaoh,” writes The Associated Press.

Referring to the phenomenon of the Arab Spring, AP says that the protesters “were inspired by the Tunisian revolt, and harnessed the power of social media to muster tumultuous throngs, unleashing popular anger over the graft and brutality that shadowed his rule. In the end, with millions massed in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and city centers around the country and even marching to the doorstep of Mubarak’s palace, the military that long nurtured him pushed him aside on Feb. 11, 2011. The generals took power, hoping to preserve what they could of the system he headed.”

Since his arrest in April 2011, Mubarak spent his nearly six years in jail hospitalized. Following his release, he was taken to an apartment in Cairo’s Heliopolis district.