Founder of Israeli volunteer medic corps in critical condition with coronavirus

The founder of United Hatzalah of Israel, which provides 24/7 free emergency aid, has contracted coronavirus.

By World Israel News Staff

Eli Beer, the founder of United Hatzalah of Israel, is in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus last week.

“On Friday evening, he was put on a ventilator to assist his breathing. We expect Eli to be sedated for two days to two weeks and expect he will experience a full, if slow and difficult, recovery,” a statement by United Hatzalah chairpersons Mark and Erica Gerson said on Sunday.

“We are grateful for the outstanding care Eli is receiving at the hospital in Miami, and for the remarkable support that UH supporters are providing for him in Miami,” the statement added.

Last week, Beer arrived in Florida to fundraise for Hatzlalah and started experiencing shortness of breath and fever. He was taken to Miami University Hospital where he was diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia.

As Beer’s condition worsened, doctors decided on Sunday to sedate him and place him on a respirator.

It is unclear where or from whom Beer contracted the deadly virus.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Beer contracted the disease when he came into contact with a “rabbi of an area synagogue who had also been diagnosed with coronavirus.”

However Yeshiva World News disputes the report, saying, ” Unfortunately, reports on social media have incorrectly spread rumors that Beer contracted the virus from a specific person. This is 100% false and hurtful to both this prominent individual and his family, as well as to Eli Beer.”

United Hatzalah of Israel is a fully volunteer organization that provides 24/7 fast and free emergency medical response services.