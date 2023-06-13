Four Israelis wounded in terrorist shooting attack in Samaria

30-year-old Israeli civilian and three soldiers shot and wounded in terror attack near the Reihan Crossing in northern Samaria.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Four people were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in northern Samaria Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred at the Efes Junction, between the Israeli towns of Mevo Dotan and Hermesh when terrorists opened fire on an IDF vehicle.

Three IDF soldiers who were inside of the vehicle at the time of the attack were moderately wounded in the shooting.

A fourth victim, a male civilian roughly 30 years of age and a father of four, was wounded while he was walking near the junction. He is also listed in moderate condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and an IDF medical team were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded before evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

Israeli security forces have been deployed to the area, and have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan took aim at the government following the attack, demanding they limit Arab travel through two key local checkpoints.

“This serious incident, with multiple people wounded, just outside of a crossing near the traffic junction where Meir Tamari, may God avenge his blood, was murdered just two weeks ago.”

“We begged for years – and especially after that terror attack we begged and screamed – to stop abandoning us: close the Hermesh checkpoint and close the Mevo Dotan checkpoint.”

Two weeks ago, a Palestinian Arab terrorist shot and killed 32-year-old Meir Tamari, a married father of two, outside of the town of Hermesh, near the scene of today’s attack.

“Whoever made the unfortunate decision to reopen the checkpoint at the entrance to Harmesh put our residents’ lives at risk. They are 2nd class citizens in their own country.”

“This neglect will not stop with us, because the wave of terror is coming from the whole area of northern Samaria. We all wish the wounded a speedy recovery. The incident is still ongoing, but we will not let it continue. We demand answers from the government now, stop giving us the runaround, stop neglecting us.”