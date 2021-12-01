Fox journalist slammed for comparing Fauci to Mengele, ‘Angel of Death’

Jewish organizations have sharply criticized journalist Lara Logan for suggesting that Dr Fauci was the heir to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, nicknamed the Angel of Death.

By World Israel News staff

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, has joined with other Jewish organizations in condemning American journalist Lara Logan after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed experiments on Jews in Auschwitz, earning him the nickname “the Angel of Death.”

Speaking on Fox News Monday, Logan said that the “lies are coming apart” on the COVID narrative.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele — Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” she said.

She continued: “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day. i.e., the truth. And people see that there is no justification for what is being done.”

Her comments immediately provoked an angry backlash from Jewish organizations.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said in a statement that the Holocaust Remembrance Centre “strongly condemns the use – by both organizations and individuals – of the Holocaust, its images and characters associated with it, to further agendas and causes of any kind that are totally unrelated to the Holocaust.”

He added: “Manipulating the Holocaust in this way trivializes the horrific atrocities that were perpetrated, and denigrates the memory of the victims and the survivors.”

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum too released a statement condemning the comparison, stating: “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, commented “As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust. This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners.”

And the American Jewish Committee took to Twitter to denounce Logan’s comments, tweeting: “Utterly shameful. Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. Lara Logan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures. An apology is needed.”

So far Logan has not commented, other than to retweet a tweet reading: “Shame on the Auschwitz Museum for shaming Lara Logan for sharing that Jews like me believe Fauci is a modern day Mengele, approving evil gain of function research and the experimentation on humans and Beagle puppies. One only need research Fauci’s AIDS research.”