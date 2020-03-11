Fox News’ Brit Hume says Biden ‘is getting senile’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden listens to a protester during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, March 9, 2020. (AP/Paul Sancya)

Biden is showing his age and losing his memory, Hume said.

By World Israel News Staff

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden “has begun to forget things. He didn’t know what state he’s in,” Fox News contributor Brit Hume said on The Tucker Carlson show on March 10.

Hume said Biden, 77, “like so many people his age, is losing his memory and is getting senile.”

Hume’s comments were sparked by a recent run-in that Biden had during a campaign stop at a Michigan auto factory on March 10. He got into a heated exchange with a plant worker over gun control and told the worker, “You’re full of sh**.”

Biden also misnamed a semi-automatic rifle popular with civilian shooters, referring to the AR-15 as an “AR-14” – likely confusing the latter with the M-14, a military configuration of the rifle.

“I’ve known him a long time, and he can sometimes work himself up into kind of a passion in speeches and…in a debate,” Hume said.

“But I don’t remember him exploding at voters like he did in this incident today, and hurling profanity the way he did, telling the guy he was ‘full of spit,’ except he didn’t say ‘spit’. That’s something new.”

Hume said that Democrats, in their eagerness to block Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., from winning the nomination due to fears that the socialist is unelectable, may soon have to contend with Biden’s mental state.

“I think that over time, the danger for him [Biden] and for his party is that he may say something that’s so outlandish and so suggestive that his cognitive faculties have failed him, that Democratic voters are going to say, ‘Oh, my Lord, what have we got here?’” Hume said, adding “… Under the pressures of a campaign, who knows what will happen?”