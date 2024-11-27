France declares Netanyahu cannot be arrested over ICC warrants

French foreign ministry releases statement emphasizing that it will not carry out the International Criminal Court’s orders to arrest Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Netanyahu, noting that he enjoys immunity to ICC rulings.

By World Israel News Staff

France will not aid the International Criminal Court in The Hague to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the French foreign ministry announced Wednesday morning.

In a press release issued by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Paris noted that Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute which established the ICC, and therefore Israeli leaders are not subject to the court’s decisions.

While the French foreign ministry said Paris will “respect” its obligations to the ICC, Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders enjoy immunity vis-a-vis the international court.

“France will respect its international obligations, on the understanding that the Rome Statute requires full cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC),” the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said, “and also provides that a State cannot be required to act in a manner inconsistent with its obligations under international law with respect to the immunities of States not party to the ICC.”

“Such immunities apply to Prime Minister Netanyahu and other relevant ministers and will need to be taken into consideration should the ICC request their arrest and surrender.”

The French foreign ministry noted the “historic friendship” between Paris and Jerusalem, vowing to work “closely” with the Israeli premier.

“In accordance with the historic friendship that binds France to Israel, two democracies committed to the rule of law and respect for a professional and independent justice system, France intends to continue to work closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the other Israeli authorities to achieve peace and security for all in the Middle East.”