Freed hostage Agam Berger found Rabbi Druckman’s book in Gaza, consulted it on the issue of non-kosher meat

The book, With Strength and With Spirit, which was distributed in Bnei Akiva yeshivas and girls’ high schools, was accidentally left behind by an IDF soldier.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Freed hostage and IDF lookout Agam Berger discovered a book by Rabbi Haim Druckman in Gaza and consulted it on whether one can eat non-kosher meat in life-threatening situations.

The book, which was distributed in Bnei Akiva yeshivas and girls’ high schools, was accidentally left behind by an IDF soldier.

Berger, who maintained Jewish observance during her captivity, said that upon reading the book, she learned that she was permitted to eat non-kosher meat if her life was in danger.

Elhanan Glatt, CEO of the Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Center, said, “Rabbi Druckman, your efforts are rewarded, and they have returned from enemy territory. We aimed to instill the spirit and light of Rabbi Druckman in the soldiers just before the ground operation began.”

Yaniv Sufan, director of the “Hinenu” initiative continuing Rabbi Druckman’s legacy, said, “It is deeply moving that the booklets from Rabbi Druckman, of blessed memory, reached the soldiers who needed them most—the lookouts.”

“There is no better representation of the booklet’s title, With Strength and With Spirit,’than Agam’s spirit of greatness, which has become evident since her return.”

Liri Albag reported that Agam Berger stayed true to her religious observance during her captivity, including keeping kosher and observing Shabbat.

“Despite the difficult conditions and limited food options, Agam chose to remain faithful to her values and her faith,” Liri said.

Liri’s mother, Merav, shared that her daughter refused to eat any non-kosher food offered to her during captivity, despite the severe food shortages.

Before her daughter’s release, Merav Berger requested that if Agam were released on Saturday, those involved, as well as the media, avoid violating Shabbat.

“I will wait for Agam, with G-d’s help, when she comes, with as little desecration of Shabbat as possible,” she said. “I ask of you, those who embrace us and have journeyed with us, and who have the great merit of bringing our children home—please do not desecrate Shabbat.”

In addition to Berger, other released hostages reported refusing leavened food during Passover and fasting on Yom Kippur, despite suffering severe malnutrition.