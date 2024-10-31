French court nixes attempt to ban Israelis from defense exhibition

The Euronaval organizers had heeded the French government decision that Israeli companies were not allowed to have stands or show their wares.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A French court nixed Wednesday a government-led attempt to leave Israelis out of an international defense exhibition, drawing praise from the petitioners.

The Manufacturers Association, Israel Shipyards and the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce had appealed to the Commercial Court in Paris after the organizers of Euronaval heeded a call by French President Emanuel Macron to ban Israeli companies from having stands or showing their wares due to the country’s ongoing war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Upset over Israel entering Lebanon, a former French protectorate, to erase the terrorist threat on its border, Macron had also called for an arms embargo on the Jewish state.

The court ruled that barring the firms does not comply with the European Union’s rules of the free market and is contrary to the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

Manufacturers Association head Dr. Ron Tomer cheered the decision.

“The court clarified today that business discrimination on a political basis cannot be accepted in the international market,” he said.

“No government or organizing body will stop us, and as many attempts as this occur in the future, we will make it clear to everyone that ‘Made in Israel’ will continue to be proudly displayed at international exhibitions and conferences,” he added. “This is a victory for the State of Israel and Israeli businesses that makes it clear that everyone is subject to the principles of equality and fair trade to which we are committed.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared on X that the court’s ruling was “an important victory for justice and a clear message against attempts to weaken Israel in its fight against the forces of evil.”

Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zuker took the opportunity to warn Jerusalem that the country had to be more self-sufficient regarding its security.

“Despite the court’s decision,” he said, “it should be remembered that the French government, in fact, imposed a security embargo on Israel by trying to prevent Israeli companies from participating in the exhibition.

“This requires the decision-makers to understand that, as we saw in other cases during the war, Israel must not be dependent on other countries and it must rely on its high-level, independent capabilities and that of the Israeli military industry, especially regarding equipping itself with essential platforms.”

In announcing their petition on X Monday, the Israeli groups had written, “On behalf of the State of Israel and the entire Jewish people, we want to send a clear and decisive message…that we are done turning the other cheek when attempts are made to boycott us, even if it is ‘only’ business-related harm.”

The twelve firms that had planned to participate in what is dubbed “the world’s leading naval defense exhibition” are now back on track for the November 4-7 event. These include such leaders in the defense field as Rafael, Elbit, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).