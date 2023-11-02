From Amazon to Zoom – The companies which condemned Hamas and showed solidarity with Israel

More than 180 major companies around the world condemn Hamas terror attack.

By Mindy Rubenstein, World Israel News

Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld at the Yale School of Management has been tracking companies that have stepped forward to condemn the Hamas terror attack, denounce the alarming rise of antisemitism, and express solidarity with Israel.

This list, continually updated in real-time, features an array of companies that have taken a stand against terrorism and persecution.

Notable among them are industry giants such as Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Google, Meta, MasterCard, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Oracle, Pfizer and Tesla more.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, resulting in the loss of 1,400 Israeli lives, with 240 individuals taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

For more information about this list or to propose additional companies, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld can be reached at [email protected].

He continues to update this list daily.

A full list, including links to each company’s public statement, can be found here.

