From Amazon to Zoom – The companies which condemned Hamas and showed solidarity with Israel

More than 180 major companies around the world condemn Hamas terror attack.

By Mindy Rubenstein, World Israel News

Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld at the Yale School of Management has been tracking companies that have stepped forward to condemn the Hamas terror attack, denounce the alarming rise of antisemitism, and express solidarity with Israel.

This list, continually updated in real-time, features an array of companies that have taken a stand against terrorism and persecution.

Notable among them are industry giants such as Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Google, Meta, MasterCard, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Oracle, Pfizer and Tesla more.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, resulting in the loss of 1,400 Israeli lives, with 240 individuals taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

For more information about this list or to propose additional companies, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld can be reached at [email protected].

He continues to update this list daily.

A full list, including links to each company’s public statement, can be found here.

Accenture
AccuWeather
ActionIQ
Adidas
Airbnb
Alaska Air
AllianceBernstein
Allianz
Amazon
Amdocs
American Airlines
American Eagle
American Express
American Wire Group
Amwell
Apollo
Apple
ArentFox Schiff
Atlassian
Authentic Brands
Avery Dennison
Axel Springer
Bain & Company
Bank of America
Bank of New York Mellon
Bath & Body Works
Baupost Group
Bayer
BCG
Bioventus
Blackrock
Blackstone
Bloomberg
Boeing
Bosch
Bristol Myers Squibb
Capri Holdings
CareTrust REIT
Caterpillar
Chanel
Chapman and Cutler
Cisco
Citadel
Citi
Comcast
Compass
Conde Nast
CV Starr
Cytokinetics
Daimler
Davis Polk
Dell
Deloitte
Delta Air Lines
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Telekom
DHL Group
Disney
Douglas Elliman
Edelman
Eli Lilly
Empyrean
Endeavor
Estee Lauder
EY
Forbes
Fox Corp
Gamida Cell
GE
General Catalyst
General Motors
Genesys
Goldman Sachs
Google
Hearst
Henkel
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hewlett Packard
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
HubSpot
Huntsman Corp
IBM
Insight Partners
Instacart
Intel
Intermedia
Interpublic Group
Intuit
Jazwares
Jefferies
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan
Kenon Holdings
KKR
KPMG
Lemonade
Levi Strauss
LinkedIn
Live Nation Entertainment
Major League Baseball
Manpower Group
Marsh & McLennan
Mastercard
Mattel
McDermott Will & Emery
McKinsey
Merck
Merck KGaA
Meta
MeUndies
Microsoft
Morgan Lewis
Morgan Stanley
MRC
Nasdaq
National Basketball Association
NeoGames
Netflix
NFL
Novartis
Nvidia
Okta
Omnicom Group
Oracle
Palantir
Paramount Global
Paul Weiss
Pershing Square
Pfizer
Phillips 66
Pillsbury
Progressive
PVH
PwC
Queye
Raytheon
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Related Companies
Ribbon
Riskified
Salesforce
SAP
Sequoia Capital
Seyfarth Shaw
Siemens
Simon Property Group
Skydance
Sony Music
SoulCycle
Stagwell
Starbucks
State Street
Sullivan & Cromwell
Sweetgreen
Synovus
Tesla
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tieks by Gavrieli
Tory Burch
Troutman Pepper
UBS
United Airlines
Universal Music Group
UPS
US Chamber of Commerce
Verizon
Volkswagen
Vontier
Walmart
Warby Parker
Warner Brothers Discovery
Wells Fargo
Winston & Strawn
WWE
Ziff Davis
Zoom

