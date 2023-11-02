From Amazon to Zoom – The companies which condemned Hamas and showed solidarity with Israel November 2, 2023 Amazon headquarters in Palo Alto, Ca. (Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)From Amazon to Zoom – The companies which condemned Hamas and showed solidarity with Israel Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/from-amazon-to-zoom-the-companies-which-condemned-hamas-and-showed-solidarity-with-israel/ Email Print More than 180 major companies around the world condemn Hamas terror attack. By Mindy Rubenstein, World Israel News Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld at the Yale School of Management has been tracking companies that have stepped forward to condemn the Hamas terror attack, denounce the alarming rise of antisemitism, and express solidarity with Israel. This list, continually updated in real-time, features an array of companies that have taken a stand against terrorism and persecution. Notable among them are industry giants such as Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Google, Meta, MasterCard, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Oracle, Pfizer and Tesla more. Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, resulting in the loss of 1,400 Israeli lives, with 240 individuals taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. For more information about this list or to propose additional companies, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld can be reached at [email protected]. He continues to update this list daily. A full list, including links to each company’s public statement, can be found here. Accenture AccuWeather ActionIQ Adidas Airbnb Alaska Air AllianceBernstein Allianz Amazon Amdocs American Airlines American Eagle American Express American Wire Group Amwell Apollo Apple ArentFox Schiff Atlassian Authentic Brands Avery Dennison Axel Springer Bain & Company Bank of America Bank of New York Mellon Bath & Body Works Baupost Group Bayer BCG Bioventus Blackrock Blackstone Bloomberg Boeing Bosch Bristol Myers Squibb Capri Holdings CareTrust REIT Caterpillar Chanel Chapman and Cutler Cisco Citadel Citi Comcast Compass Conde Nast CV Starr Cytokinetics Daimler Davis Polk Dell Deloitte Delta Air Lines Deutsche Bank Deutsche Telekom DHL Group Disney Douglas Elliman Edelman Eli Lilly Empyrean Endeavor Estee Lauder EY Forbes Fox Corp Gamida Cell GE General Catalyst General Motors Genesys Goldman Sachs Google Hearst Henkel Herbert Smith Freehills Hewlett Packard Hewlett Packard Enterprise HubSpot Huntsman Corp IBM Insight Partners Instacart Intel Intermedia Interpublic Group Intuit Jazwares Jefferies Johnson & Johnson JPMorgan Kenon Holdings KKR KPMG Lemonade Levi Strauss LinkedIn Live Nation Entertainment Major League Baseball Manpower Group Marsh & McLennan Mastercard Mattel McDermott Will & Emery McKinsey Merck Merck KGaA Meta MeUndies Microsoft Morgan Lewis Morgan Stanley MRC Nasdaq National Basketball Association NeoGames Netflix NFL Novartis Nvidia Okta Omnicom Group Oracle Palantir Paramount Global Paul Weiss Pershing Square Pfizer Phillips 66 Pillsbury Progressive PVH PwC Queye Raytheon Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Related Companies Ribbon Riskified Salesforce SAP Sequoia Capital Seyfarth Shaw Siemens Simon Property Group Skydance Sony Music SoulCycle Stagwell Starbucks State Street Sullivan & Cromwell Sweetgreen Synovus Tesla Teva Pharmaceuticals Thermo Fisher Scientific Tieks by Gavrieli Tory Burch Troutman Pepper UBS United Airlines Universal Music Group UPS US Chamber of Commerce Verizon Volkswagen Vontier Walmart Warby Parker Warner Brothers Discovery Wells Fargo Winston & Strawn WWE Ziff Davis Zoom Read Hamas reeling after senior official revealed to be Israeli spy businessHamasjeffrey sonnenfeld