Fulfilling a dream: 70-year-old to perform with Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra

With a nearly 50-year career, singer Nurit Galron will appear in Tel Aviv accompanied by classical musicians.

By World Israel News Staff

Veteran Israeli singer Nurit Galron is preparing to fulfill her lifelong dream at the age of 70 – performing a concert accompanied by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in Tel Aviv.

Galron, who is married to prominent Israeli journalist Rafi Reshef, is widely considered one of the most popular singers in the Jewish state, with a career spanning back to the 1970s.

On July 26, she is set to sing at the Tel Aviv Hall of Culture. An initial plan for a performance with the philharmonic was torpedoed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now it’s time to fulfill what I dreamed of,” she told Hebrew language news outlet Ynet.

Galron’s music has received little airtime on local radio stations in recent years, but she has continued to perform throughout Israel to sold-out audiences. Her concerts have been in diverse musical styles, with varying arrangements and spanning different genres.

“I recently had a jazz performance in Haifa that was a crazy experience for me, and I also have performances [accompanied only by] piano that take me elsewhere,” she told Ynet.

“I have no preference for a particular genre because I really enjoy changing it up.”

When asked if she was discouraged by the drop in mainstream attention received over the years, she said that her passion for music remains stronger than ever.

“The urge to record – regardless of whether [my songs] are played [on the radio] or not – remains, and I feel like my audience keeps coming to me even when I’m not releasing new songs,” Galron said.

“But I know I need to innovate and refresh, and when I have something new to do, like this production now with the Philharmonic, it does me good. I’m not…battling for survival anymore, and I’m not checking if and how much I’m being played.”