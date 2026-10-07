World leaders mark 3 years since Oct. 7 with tributes to victims, condemnations of Hamas

The White House separately expressed solidarity with the victims and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to combating terrorism.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

World leaders marked the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Wednesday with tributes to the victims, condemnations of Hamas and calls for the release of hostages and a path toward regional peace.

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “wished the people of Israel well,” adding that “the other side is paying a very big price for what they did on October 7.”

The White House separately expressed solidarity with the victims and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to combating terrorism.

“Today, three years after the horrific October 7 attacks, we remember the innocent lives taken by Hamas terrorists,” an X/Twitter post said.

“The Trump administration remains committed to confronting terrorism and bringing hostages home. America will always stand as a beacon of freedom, defending our allies and values around the world.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the massacre as a “profound turning point” and offered his condolences. He also called for determined action against antisemitism so Jewish people can live without fear.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Hamas’ attacks on civilians and hostage-taking as unjustifiable atrocities. He mourned those killed during the attacks and in captivity and called for implementation of a peace plan and a political route toward regional peace.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas called for Hamas to disarm to advance the Gaza Peace Plan, saying, “Hamas brought unspeakable suffering to the Israeli people and left devastation in its wake.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also honored the victims while calling for an end to the cycle of violence.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham condemned the attack and addressed Britain’s Jewish community directly.

“I want Britain’s Jewish community to hear this from me directly. We stand with you. Abuse and violence against you, in any form, will not be tolerated,” he stated. “Not on our streets, not online, not in our schools or universities.”

French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the more than 1,200 victims, including 51 French nationals killed by Hamas.

“Three years since we share the grief of the State of Israel and the bereaved families. Three years later, we do not forget the names or the faces: those of Maya, Ohad, Valentin, and so many others,” Macron lamented.