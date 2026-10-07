75 retired military leaders and legal experts challenge genocide accusations against Israel

Several signatories have conducted assessments of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the letter said.

By Vered Weiss, Worls Israel News

Seventy-five retired senior military officers and legal experts said Israel’s campaign in Gaza does not constitute genocide, citing the IDF’s efforts to protect civilians and arguing that the allegations fail to satisfy established legal standards.

Their open letter, released in Washington, DC, by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) on the third anniversary of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, said determining genocide requires proof of an intent to destroy a protected national, ethnic, racial or religious group, either wholly or partially.

The signatories said Israel’s military operations demonstrate the opposite intent.

They pointed to IDF measures including evacuation routes, tactical pauses and warnings delivered through leaflets, telephone calls, text messages, broadcasts and social media.

According to the letter, Israeli forces have also canceled attacks when civilians were present and subjected targets to legal review.

Several signatories have conducted assessments of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, the letter said.

Many also previously commanded US forces fighting enemies that operated among civilians.

The group disputed efforts to establish genocide primarily through reported Palestinian casualty totals.

It argued that civilian deaths, even in large numbers, do not independently demonstrate genocidal intent and questioned figures issued by Hamas because they do not separate civilians from combatants.

Humanitarian measures were also cited as evidence against the genocide allegations.

According to the letter, more than 3.5 million tons of food, 48,000 tons of medical supplies and 5,000 tons of baby food have entered Gaza.

Israel has also provided up to 15,000 cubic meters of desalinated water daily, while more than half a million Gazan children received vaccinations and some 5,000 Gazans were evacuated abroad for medical care.

The signatories condemned inflammatory comments by Israeli political officials but said statements by politicians who do not participate in military decision-making do not establish the intent behind IDF operations.

They also warned of broader consequences for the US military, arguing that improperly applying genocide law to Israel could encourage adversaries to endanger their own civilians and later characterize lawful military operations as genocide.