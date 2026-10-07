Israel marks 3 years since Oct. 7 massacre with nationwide memorials, vigils and protests

((Spokesperson of the Office of the President)

President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog commemorate October 7 on October 7, 2026. (Spokesperson of the Office of the President)

About 400 locations across Israel hosted events organized by municipalities, schools and organizations.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel marked three years since the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre on Wednesday with memorials nationwide, while victims’ families and activists held protests demanding government accountability and a formal investigation into the attack.

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal lit a memorial candle at the President’s Residence at 6:29 a.m., the time the attack began.

Herzog was also scheduled to visit an exhibition in Netiv HaAsara commemorating those murdered and fallen on October 7, meet families from the moshav and speak at the Nova festival memorial site in Re’im.

Survivors, bereaved families and members of the Tribe of Nova association observed a moment of silence at the site at 6:29 a.m. Knesset members held their own moment of silence and recited a chapter of Psalms as the Constitution Committee opened its hearing.

About 400 locations across Israel hosted events organized by municipalities, schools and the October Council.

Survivors and witnesses gave testimony at Sha’ar HaNegev Arches Junction at 7:30 p.m.

Residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where some 520 terrorists murdered and kidnapped dozens of people, held a vigil and read the names of the dead. Former defense minister Yoav Gallant and Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman visited the kibbutz.

Nearby, families honored the 16 female surveillance soldiers killed at the Nahal Oz military outpost. Fifty-three soldiers were killed at the base — 31 combat troops and 22 noncombat soldiers — and another 10 were abducted.

A national memorial organized by bereaved families and the Kumu (“Rise Up”) movement took place at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park at 9:15 p.m. Former hostage Eli Sharabi and actress Shani Cohen were to host the ceremony.

Protests were held outside ministers’ homes and the Knesset. Demonstrators read the names of hostages murdered in captivity outside Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s home, while protesters targeted the homes of Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Minister Miri Regev.

Activists also dyed the fountain in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square red. Protest convoys traveled toward Tel Aviv and Ben Shemen Forest, while additional demonstrations were scheduled in Haifa, Afula, Tzemach Junction, Rosh Pina Junction and Sde Boker.