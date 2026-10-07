WATCH: Three years after Oct. 7, IDF mission in Gaza transforms

Three years after October 7, the IDF’s mission in Gaza has evolved into a more permanent presence, methodically moving through Israeli-held territory and removing the last vestiges of Hamas terror.

On the anniversary of the October 7th massacre, GB News Reporter @CDP1882 visits Hamas tunnels in Gaza. The IDF has warned that the terrorist group is building new tunnels for future attacks. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 https://t.co/80Xhn4mEN9 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 7, 2026