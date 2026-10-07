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WATCH: Three years after Oct. 7, IDF mission in Gaza transforms

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Three years after October 7, the IDF’s mission in Gaza has evolved into a more permanent presence, methodically moving through Israeli-held territory and removing the last vestiges of Hamas terror.

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