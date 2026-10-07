WATCH: IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists operating from Gaza hospital October 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-two-hamas-terrorists-operating-from-gaza-hospital/ Email Print Hamas used Kamal Adwan Hospital as a terror base, sending two terrorists out to plant explosives, but the IDF struck both, including a sniper posing as a civil defense worker. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-07-17-54-10.mp4 GazaHamasIDF