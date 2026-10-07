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WATCH: IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists operating from Gaza hospital

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Hamas used Kamal Adwan Hospital as a terror base, sending two terrorists out to plant explosives, but the IDF struck both, including a sniper posing as a civil defense worker.

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