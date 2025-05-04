Gal Gadot to star in Holocaust revenge thriller ‘Ruin’

On Thursday, Gadot’s production on “The Runner” faced disruption when anti-Israel protesters gathered at a north London filming location, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including “Stop bombing Palestine.”

By Jewish Breaking News

Israeli superstar Gal Gadot will tackle another heroic character with a powerful new post-Holocaust role in the upcoming thriller “Ruin.”

The film centers on a concentration camp survivor played by Gadot who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) in a mutual quest to exact revenge on a Nazi SS squad in post-war Germany.

Written by cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, the script for “Ruin” topped Hollywood’s prestigious Black List in 2017, an annual survey where film executives vote for favorite unproduced screenplays.

Previous winners that became award-winning films include “Spotlight,” “The Revenant,” and “Argo.”

For Director Niki Caro, the film represents her second foray into Holocaust-themed storytelling after her 2017 film “The Zookeeper’s Wife” starring Jessica Chastain.

Her impressive resume includes “Whale Rider,” which made Keisha Castle-Hughes the youngest female nominee for Best Actress Oscar at that time, and “North Country,” featuring Charlize Theron and Frances McDormand.

Gadot has been a strong voice for Israel in Hollywood post Oct. 7 by using her celebrity platform to raise awareness about antisemitism.

On Thursday, Gadot’s production on “The Runner” faced disruption when anti-Israel protesters gathered at a north London filming location, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including “Stop bombing Palestine.”

Reports differ regarding Gadot’s presence during the incident. The Daily Mail claimed police escorted the 40-year old actress off set for safety concerns with production temporarily halted while a body double continued filming.

However, the Jewish Chronicle reported Gadot was not present when protesters arrived, stating her stunt double was filming when demonstrators gathered.