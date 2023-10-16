Galant warns Blinken: ‘This will be a long war with a high price’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant (right) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem, Jan. 31, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/Israeli Ministry of Defense)

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that the war will likely be drawn out an incur heavy costs.

“This will be a long war; the price will be high,” Galant told the top diplomat during a meeting in Tel Aviv.

“We always knew that the United States is a great ally. But today people in Israel, in the world, see with their own eyes you are here for the second time in this week, senior officials of America are here every day, and the American flag is sailing on boats in the Mediterranean, and we know what the meaning is,” Galant told Blinken.

Blinken reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to Israel’s duty to fight Hamas.

“You know our deep commitment to Israel’s right – indeed, its obligation – to defend itself and to defend its people. And in that, you have and always have the support of the United States,” Blinken responded, according to a readout by the US State Department.