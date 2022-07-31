Gantz says Israel could ‘seriously harm and delay’ Iran’s nuclear program

“Iran is a global problem. It is not just Israel’s private problem,” declared Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

By JNS

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday that Israel has the capability to cause major damage to Iran’s nuclear program.

He also said that plans to revive the 2015 nuclear deal would only delay Iran’s program.

“Iran is a global problem,” he said during a Channel 13 conference in Jerusalem. “It is not just Israel’s private problem.”

“We can seriously harm and delay the nuclear [program],” he added. “We are very unsatisfied with the agreement, which would be a bad agreement because it would be a temporary delay.”

Israel’s defense minister also noted that he discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden the option of Israel attacking Tehran. Biden had said publically during his visit mid-month that the military option was still on the table as a last resort.