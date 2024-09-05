‘Garbage’ – Tucker Carlson hosts Holocaust-denying historian

Carlson praises Hitler apologist as “maybe the best and most honest historian in the United States.”

By World Israel News Staff

Prominent right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson hosted a Holocaust-denying historian on his X show, praising him as “honest.”

Carlson, formerly of Fox News, sat down with Daryl Cooper, who has repeatedly downplayed the Nazi genocide of Jews and claimed that Adolf Hitler was goaded into war against the Allies.

In a promotional video for the interview, Carlson described Cooper as “maybe the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”

During the interview, Cooper denied that the Nazis had intentionally set out to murder Jews, despite plentiful evidence to the contrary.

The Nazis “just threw these people into camps and millions of people ended up dead there,” Cooper said, by way of explanation for the deaths of European Jews during the era.

Cooper then compared the actions of the Israeli government in its military offensive against the Hamas terror group, following the October 7th massacres, to the Nazis.

Additionally, Cooper falsely stated that UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill had ignored supposed peace overtures from Hitler, forcing the German leader into war.

The interview sparked controversy, including among right-wing thought leaders and influencers.

“Actually, this is pro-Nazi propaganda, including, ‘Churchill was the chief villain of WW2’ and Hitler ‘didn’t want to fight,'” wrote Liz Cheney, former congresswoman and daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, on X.

“No serious or honorable person would support or endorse this type of garbage,” she added.

While Carlson was once a staunch supporter of Israel, he has ramped up his criticism of the Jewish State following the October 7th terror onslaught.

In April, Carlson interviewed a Bethlehem-based Christian cleric who accused Israel of “genocide” against the Palestinians.

That guest, Munther Isaac, praised the October 7th massacres as a testament to “the strength of the Palestinian man who defied his siege.”

Carlson did not acknowledge that Isaac was celebrating the rape, kidnapping and murder of innocent civilians.

Instead, Carlson blasted pro-Israel American Christians, who he claimed are supporting alleged Israeli oppression of Christians in the region.

“If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians I think you’ve lost the thread,” Carlson said.

Notably, Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians are not at risk of persecution or murder.

Additionally, Israel is the sole country in the region where the Christian population grows each year.