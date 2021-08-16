Gaza terror group fires rocket at Israel, first since May operation

By TPS, World Israel News Staff

Gaza-based terrorists launched a rocket at southern Israel on Monday in mid-day, setting off alarms at several Israeli towns and cities surrounding the Strip.

An Iron Dome defense system intercepted the rocket above the city of Sderot.

“One launch was spotted from the Gaza Strip, which was shot down by air defense soldiers,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

No injuries or damage were reported in the incident.

The incident followed threats made in recent weeks by Palestinian terror groups in Gaza over the issue of delayed Qatari funds and the reconstruction of Gaza following Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

This rocket attack is the first to take place since the end of the operation, though terrorists have launched arson attacks at Israel’s south regularly.

The Islamic Jihad later took responsibility for the attack, stating that it was a response to Israel’s “crimes in Jenin,” an incident on Sunday night in which IDF forces arrested a terrorist and killed another four in a gun battle in the city.

Israel has yet to respond, but its leaders have recently warned Hamas against renewing its attacks on Israel.

This attack occurred as the factions in the Gaza Strip are set to meet on Monday night to decide on their response following what they call “Israel’s evasion of the agreements that led to the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls.”

The factions in Gaza set an ultimatum to Israel demanding that Israel open the crossings into Gaza and transfer funds from Qatar by Monday night, or they will start another war of attrition.