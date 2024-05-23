Gaza terrorists boast of gang raping Israeli women – then murdering them

Father-son team of terrorists raped and murdered Israeli women, with the help of other terrorist relatives.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Gaza terrorists captured by Israeli soldiers told investigators they raped then murdered multiple Israeli women during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.

On Thursday, Britain’s The Daily Mail published footage recorded by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency during the interrogations of Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi, 47, and his 18-year-old son, Abdallah Radi, after they were captured by IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

During their interrogations, the two terrorist showed no signs of remorse as they described how they took turns raping their victims before murdering them.

“In the first house, I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with fire and killed them,” Radi, a father of seven, told interrogators. “They were in their late 40s.”

He later described how he raped a woman at gunpoint.

“She was screaming, she was crying, I did what I did, I raped her. I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that’s about it. I don’t know what happened to her, I was there for fifteen minutes and then I left.”

Radi’s son, Abdallah, said that he, his father, and his cousin took turns raping the woman before his father murdered her.

“My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her.”

Abdallah added that he raped another young woman during the rampage, summing up the atrocities he committed with his father and cousin.

“Before this woman, we had raped another girl as well, I killed two people, I raped two people, and I broke into five houses.”

An IDF spokesperson told The Daily Mail that the testimonies by Radi and his son were only part of the “countless evidence of the brutal violence used by Hamas on October 7th, including harrowing acts of gender-based and sexual violence.”

“These confessions further prove that any attempt to deny the horrors of October 7th, and discredit the testimonies of witnesses, survivors and freed hostages, is part of a campaign to de-legitimize Israel, and to promote the justification of terrorism.”