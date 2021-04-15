Gaza terrorists launch rocket at Israel on Independence Day April 15, 2021 Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, Nov. 12, 2019. (Flash90/Hassan Jedi)(Flash90/Hassan Jedi)Gaza terrorists launch rocket at Israel on Independence Day Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/gaza-terrorists-launch-rocket-at-israel-on-independence-day/ Email Print “73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day,” the IDF tweeted. By World Israel News Staff Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket at southern Israel from Gaza late Thursday. “As Israeli Independence Day comes to a close, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted. “73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day.” The rocket exploded in an open space. No casualties or damage were reported. As Israeli Independence Day comes to a close, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Israel. 73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 15, 2021 IDFIndependence DayPalestinian terrorRockets from Gaza