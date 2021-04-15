Gaza terrorists launch rocket at Israel on Independence Day

Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, Nov. 12, 2019. (Flash90/Hassan Jedi)

“73 years after declaring independence, our fight to defend our freedom continues every day,” the IDF tweeted.

By World Israel News Staff

Terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket at southern Israel from Gaza late Thursday.

“As Israeli Independence Day comes to a close, terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket at Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

The rocket exploded in an open space. No casualties or damage were reported.