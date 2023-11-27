Gazan who converted to Judaism ‘not surprised’ by October 7th Hamas atrocities

Dor Shachar, a Gazan who converted to Judaism, says he is "not surprised" by Hamas atrocities on October 7th (Photo: screenshot from Instagram)

He recalls a ‘special lesson’ taught at school instructing the children to aim for martyrdom while killing Jews, and that they would be rewarded in heaven.

By World Israel News Staff

In an interview with Maariv, Dor Shachar, a Gazan who converted to Judaism, said he was “not surprised at all” by the appalling atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th.

Shachar, who fled from persecution by Hamas to Israel, described the horrors he saw openly on the streets of Gaza and the fate of those who were suspected of cooperating with Israel.

“When I was a child and went to the market with my mother, I saw that they beheaded those who claimed to have collaborated with Israelis. They cut off their heads and hands, and hung them on electricity poles, dragging them on the road while they were attached to cars.”

Therefore, Shachar said that when he heard and read about the extent of the torture and cruelty of the Hamas October 7th massacre, “I was not surprised at all.”

Dor Shachar was born in the Khan Yunis area of Gaza and was taught at a very young age at school and at home that killing Jews was honorable.

He recalls a “special lesson” taught at school instructing the children to aim for martyrdom while killing Jews, and that they would be rewarded in heaven.

When he excused himself from the lesson, he was beaten with a large rubber hose that was used to lash horses.

Shachar’s father was violent and spoke often about killing Jews, even though he worked in Israel.

Shachar’s dream was to become a doctor, but his father forced him to work at a construction site from the age of 12. He ran away from Gaza to Israel and he didn’t return until the age of 19.

During his years in Rishon LeZion, where he now lives with his wife Edith, he met Nissim, who would later become his adoptive father and give him support during his conversion to Judaism.

Shachar eventually was arrested in Israel or staying without his permit given the heightened security situation and was released after 45 days at Erez Crossing.

When he returned to Gaza, he was beaten and tormented for spending so much time in Israel. After escaping again, he made his way back to his adoptive family in Rishon LeZion.

Finally, Shachar was able to convert to Judaism, married an immigrant from Hungary, and lives in Rishon LeZion.