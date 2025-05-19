German detained after attacking US Embassy building in Tel Aviv

Materials needed to create Molotov cocktails found in a backpack thrown at the US embassy in Tel Aviv. (X Screenshot)

According to Israel’s Arutz 7, the suspect said during questioning that he committed the alleged attack out of anger at the American government.

By JNS

Israeli security forces arrested a German tourist who hurled a bag with materials to produce Molotov cocktails toward the U.S. Embassy branch office in central Tel Aviv, according to widespread reports on Monday.

The German tourist, 27, reportedly spat at a security guard outside the diplomatic mission and threw his bag at them before fleeing the scene.

Security forces were called to examine the suspicious bag and found the items suspected of being materials used to create Molotov cocktails, the Israel Police confirmed in a statement to JNS on Monday evening.

The suspect was arrested following a search by police officers, the municipal policing motorcycle unit and Municipal Security Patrol (SELA) personnel, police said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem told JNS on Monday night, “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on active investigations.”