German-Israeli woman taken captive by Hamas confirmed dead

23-year-old German-Israeli Shani Nicole Louk, one of the victims taken captive by Hamas and tortured to death in Gaza. (Twitter)

Skull bone from 23-year-old Shani Louk identified, confirming her death after being wounded, captured, and tortured by Hamas terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

A 23-year-old German-Israeli woman taken captive by Gaza terrorists during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel died in captivity, the woman’s family confirmed Monday.

Shani Nicole Louk, one of the party-goers at the Supernova music festival outside of Re’im in southern Israel, was wounded and taken captive during the Hamas attacks which began at 6:30 a.m. on October 7th.

While the details of her capture are unknown, video footage posted to social media by Gaza terrorists showed Louk’s body being paraded through the streets of Gaza City in the back of a pickup truck.

It is unclear from the video if Louk was alive at the time the video was recorded, though her mother claims the family received information that Louk was indeed still alive at the time, and while seriously injured, was receiving treatment at a Gaza hospital.

In the video, Louk can be seen lying facedown, striped nearly naked, under the leg of one terrorist while a group of gun-wielding men cheers “Allahu Akbar.”

Though the family had held out hope that Louk might be rescued, or freed by Hamas, on Monday they revealed that Israel’s ZAKA search and rescue organization had received and identified a bone from the base of Louk’s skull, indicating that she had died.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday afternoon that Louk is no longer alive.

“We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” the ministry tweeted.

“Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors.”

“Our hearts are broken . May her memory be a blessing.”

WARNING: The footage below contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.