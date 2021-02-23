Germany inks deal for Israeli tank defense system

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, “Once again, we see the appreciation that leading security institutions around the world have for Israel’s innovation and technology.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israelis are accustomed to hearing about Israel’s purchase of German munitions, like boats and subs from Thyssenkrupp. But munitions are a two-way street between the countries. Israel is selling the German military its active tank defense system. The deal was announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense signed a government-to-government agreement to supply Rafael’s Trophy active protection system to the German military to protect Germany’s fleet of Leopard 2 tanks.

Describing the Trophy system as “first and foremost a life-saving measure,” Gantz said, “It is the product of Israel’s groundbreaking defense industry, which is crucial to strengthening the state’s security. Germany’s expression of confidence in an Israeli system emphasizes the important relationship and close cooperation between our countries and highlights the strength of Israel’s industries.”

“The Trophy system produced by Rafael is considered among the world’s most effective active protection systems, securing armored vehicles from a range of anti-tank missiles and rocket fire,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“It is a combat-proven mechanism that has been operational in the IDF for many years, and is integrated in the Merkava Mark IV and Namer APCs. Its capabilities have been demonstrated in numerous military operations and has saved the lives of countless IDF soldiers,” it added.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and an official in the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service-Support.

It includes the provision of systems for a company of tanks, interceptors, and spare parts as well as operational and technical training. The systems will be delivered over the next several years.

Colonel Jürgen Schmidt, head of the Combat Division of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, said, “We are looking forward to use the very well-established Israeli Trophy System for the protection of our Main Battle Tank Leopard 2.”

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel for its excellent cooperation with respect to advanced active protection systems for the benefit of German troops,” he added.

Dr. Ran Gozali, head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Systems Division, said “Germany is joining a group of nations who have chosen the TROPHY APS to protect their troops and assets from the ever-increasing threat of anti-armor warfare. We are thankful to the German government for joining other user nations and for their confidence in our system.”