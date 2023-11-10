‘Go back to Poland’ – Canadian professor curses Jewish students in Arabic

Professor calls Jewish students ‘whores’ in Arabic, tells them to ‘Go back to Poland.’

By World Israel News Staff

A Canadian professor was filmed cursing Jewish students during a confrontation at a Montreal university Wednesday, one of a string of antisemitic incidents in Canada this week.

A scuffle broke out between students at Montreal’s Concordia University Wednesday, when an anti-Israel student called a Jewish peer who was handing out material on Israeli captives held in Gaza by Hamas a “kike” and tried to steal the flyers.







Additional students on both sides joined in the tussle, and at one point, University of Montreal Professor Yanise Arab joined in, cursing female Jewish students, using the Arabic slur of “Sharmouta,” which is translated as “whore” or “bitch.”

Professor Arab also told the Jewish students to “Go back to Poland.”

One 22-year-old female student was arrested for allegedly assaulting a school security guard, CBC News reported.







Wednesday’s clashes at Concordia is only one of the latest antisemitic incidents reported in Montreal.

Two Jewish organizations were targeted by attempted firebomb attacks, NBC reported Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, it was discovered that two Jewish schools in Montreal had been shot up, with multiple bullet holes found in school buildings. No injuries were reported in either attack, and the schools appear to have been empty at the time of the shootings.