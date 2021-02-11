Google honors Holocaust hero who tried to save children from the Nazis

The Google symbol on its home page was stylized to honor Fredy Hirsch who was murdered in Auschwitz.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Google changed the logo on its home page Thursday to a Google Doodle honoring the memory of Holocaust victim Fredy Hirsch, who tried to save children and organized sports games for concentration camp inmates before being killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz.

The giant online search engine often changes the symbol at the top of its home page to what it calls Google Doodles, “the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.”

To honor Hirsch, an ardent athlete and fervent Zionist who had organized Maccabi sports games before and during the Holocaust, Google created a stylized caricature of Hirsch with links to articles about his life.

Hirsch was born in Germany in 1916 and had been involved in Zionist groups until Hitler passed the Nuremberg Laws in 1935, forcing him to flee to Czechoslovakia where he organized the 1937 Maccabi Games that were attended by 1,600 people.

Arrested by the Nazis in 1941 for being Jewish, Hirsch was sent to the Theresienstadt concentration camp where he became the deputy supervisor of children, He worked to make life better for the children imprisoned there by organizing education and sports programs and even organized a Maccabi Games in the camp in 1943.

Punished for trying to reach a group of segregated children at the camp, Hirsch was sent to Auschwitz where he was murdered in the gas chambers in 1944.

Several survivors of the camps credited Hirsch with inspiring them, including Zuzana Ruzicková who survived Auschwitz and later became one of the world’s greatest harpsichordists.

February 11, 2021 marks his 105th birthday and five years ago the city of his birth, Aachen, honored his memory with Lord Mayor Marcel Philipp calling Hirsch “one of the most important sons of the city, if not the best known”.