Haley blasts left-wing attacks on Israel as rockets fall

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Former U.S Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley expressed her support for Israel on Twitter as the country copes with Arab street violence, rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, veiled criticism from foreign countries and unsympathetic press coverage.

In a tweet Monday, she wrote, “Jerusalem is being attacked by violent rioters and the terrorist group Hamas. It is a shame that some on the left are pushing misinformation and anti-Israel propaganda that stokes the flames. Stop the rockets, stop the violence.”

Jerusalem is being attacked by violent rioters and the terrorist group Hamas. It is a shame that some on the left are pushing misinformation and anti-Israel propaganda that stokes the flames. Stop the rockets, stop the violence. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 10, 2021

Two hours earlier she had wished Israel a happy Jerusalem Day, which fell on Monday, and celebrates the reunification of the city in the Six Day War. She attached a picture of herself and her husband, Michael Haley, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

God bless the eternal and undivided capital of Israel. Happy Jerusalem Day! ♥️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/kNzhp1iVeZ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 10, 2021

Israel has dealt with an escalating security situation for the last several weeks as Arabs rioted during the month of Ramadan, which began on April 13. The situation hit a new low on Monday when, after a weekend of rioting, Hamas joined the fray, launching missiles at Jerusalem and bombarding the Gaza envelope with rockets. Over 200 rockets were fired overnight at Israel. Israel is responding with retaliatory strikes.

Hamas delivered an ultimatum to Israel just prior to its attack early Monday evening, demanding Israel remove its forces from the Temple Mount. It may be the most brazen demand the terror group has made and possibly the first time it has attempted to dictate to Israel its actions in its own capital.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday evening: “Israel will respond with great force.”