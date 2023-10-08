‘Hamas apologists’ – Dems call for ceasefire, fail to condemn terror

From left, Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley speaking in Washington in 2019. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Far-left Democratic lawmakers downplay Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel, instead calling on both sides to stop the violence.

By World Israel News Staff

Members of the far-left so-called “Squad” of Democratic lawmakers released statements regarding Hamas’ massive terror attack against Israel on Saturday, yet those media releases appeared to place the blame for much of the aggression on the Jewish State.

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did release a statement regarding the ongoing war, in which she promoted the “cycle of violence” narrative.

Notably, the headline of the media release referred to the “violence” in Israel, rather than explicitly mentioning terror or that the attack was committed by Hamas.

Although Ocasio-Cortez did acknowledge Hamas’ role in the attack, the statement quickly moved on to “ongoing oppression and occupation” in the region and called for a ceasefire.

“Hamas apologist asking for ‘ceasefire’ after one side launches a massive terrorist attack. Nice try,” wrote Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.

Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has so far not commented on Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israeli territory and intensive bombing of Israel’s southern communities, which has killed at least 350 Israelis.

Tlaib’s office did not return a request for comment from Fox News.

“I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas,” wrote Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a long history of making antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.

“Such senseless violence will only repeat the back and forth cycle we’ve seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for de-escalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.”

Omar’s statement did not condemn Hamas’ aggression against Israeli troops, an omission that was noted by conservative commentator John Hasson.

“Notice how she only condemns the acts against ‘children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed.'” Hasson wrote on X, in response to Omar’s comment.

“She’s implying that attacking/killing IDF forces is fine.”