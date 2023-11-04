Saudi prince on Nasrallah’s speech: ‘Axis of resistance’ doesn’t care about Palestinians, is only to advance Iran

‘It’s clear Nasrallah didn’t even believe his own words when he said that every effort should be made to stop the war in Gaza.’

By World Israel News Staff

A Saudi prince on Saturday lambasted Hassan Nasrallah over the Hezbollah terror chief’s remarks a day earlier, saying that the declared “axis of resistance” against Israel was nothing more than a cover for advancing Iran’s regional aspirations.

Prince Abdul Rahman Bin Musai’d Al Saud, a Saudi businessman, writer and the former football club president, said that Hezbollah had no interest in supporting the Palestinians.

“The so-called axis of resistance” is only a means of “implementing Iran’s agenda in the region,” he said.

“All the illusions that have been built on big slogans and speeches should come crashing down. It’s clear Nasrallah didn’t even believe his own words when he said that every effort should be made to stop the war in Gaza,” Bin Musai’d said.

“Why say something if you’re not going to do it? It’s really shameful to make statements that you don’t stand behind,” he added.

Nasrallah’s Friday address raised concerns about another front opening in the war. The terror chief said such a scenario was a “real” possibility. He underscored the legitimacy of the fight against Israel, heralding the involvement of Iraqi and Yemeni forces as part of a “blessed campaign.”

“The Lebanese front and the escalation in many directions depends on two things: the progress of events in Gaza and their development, and the second, the activities of Israel in Lebanon,” he said.