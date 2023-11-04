Hamas attacked IDF troops as they opened evacuation corridor for Gazan civilians

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas on Saturday attacked IDF soldiers who were establishing a humanitarian passage to allow Palestinians to move from northern to southern Gaza.

The IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, announced a three-hour humanitarian window in which the the Salah Al-Din route in Gaza would be accessible for residents of northern Gaza who had not yet moved southward.

According to the IDF, while efforts were underway to facilitate this movement, but Hamas used the window to fire mortars and anti-tank guided missiles at the troops assigned to open the road.

No injuries were reported during the attack.

“This incident further proves that Hamas exploits the Palestinian population in Gaza, preventing people from protecting their own safety,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF has previously charged Hamas with preventing the evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza, the area that is the terrorist group’s stronghold, including shooting civilians trying to escape.