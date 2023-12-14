Hamas attacks on Jews in Europe foiled

Mossad, Shin Bet reveal that Hamas terror cell was caught operating in Europe, plotting attack on Jewish, Israeli targets.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas terrorists operating in multiple European countries plotted to murder Israelis and other Jews in a terrorist attack, Israeli security agencies revealed Thursday afternoon.

In a joint statement released by the Mossad intelligence agency and the Shin Bet internal security agency, it was disclosed that an attack by a Hamas terror cell in Denmark was thwarted recently, with local law enforcement officials arresting three terrorists.

Four other Hamas terrorists linked to the cell were arrested outside of Denmark, including three nabbed in Germany and one in the Netherlands.

German, Dutch, and Danish authorities confirmed the terrorists were planning attacks on Jewish targets.

The plots were “as serious as it gets,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The Mossad and Shin Bet lauded Danish security forces who coordinated the arrests across three countries.

“We commend our partners in the security and law enforcement agencies in Denmark for their successful counter-terrorist operation which culminated today in the arrests and in exposing the expansion of Hamas infrastructure to Europe, and we view with utmost importance the advancing of judicial proceedings against those involved.”

“The Hamas terrorist organization has been working relentlessly and exhaustively to expand its lethal operations to Europe, and thereby constitute a threat to the domestic security of these countries. The Mossad and the ISA will continue to combine forces and capabilities with their partners in the country and around the world in order to thwart Hamas’s intentions and eliminate its capabilities.”

Denmark recently announced that in light of the heightened security threats facing local Jews, military forces will be deployed to secure synagogues and other Jewish institutions.