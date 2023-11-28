Hamas breaks ceasefire with Israel

IDF soldiers wounded as Hamas terrorists open fire, use explosive devices against Israeli forces despite efforts to extend ceasefire.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Hamas terrorists operating inside the Gaza Strip violated the ceasefire with Israel Tuesday, despite efforts to extend the pause in the fighting.

An IDF spokesperson reported Tuesday evening that Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli forces in two separate incidents in the northern Gaza Strip Tuesday.

In one attack, Hamas terrorists opened fire on a force of Israeli soldiers, prompting the IDF soldiers to return fire.

Palestinian media outlets reported that IDF warplanes were spotted over the Gaza Strip shortly after the attacks.

In a separate incident, Hamas terrorists used at least three improvised explosive devices against IDF forces.

Several soldiers were injured in the attacks, the IDF said.

An army spokesperson emphasized that Israeli forces deployed to Gaza did not violate the ceasefire lines established at the beginning of the ceasefire Friday.

“In both cases, the IDF forces were within the agreed-upon ceasefire lines.”

Just ahead of the attacks, Abu Obeidah, a spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

“We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy has committed to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air.”

The attacks come as the U.S. and Qatar are working to broker an extension to the ceasefire, with a continued release of Israeli hostages and jailed Arab terrorists.

It is not immediately clear whether the attacks mark the end of the truce.

Israel and Hamas are poised Tuesday evening for the fifth trance of hostage releases and parallel freeing of jailed Arab terrorists.