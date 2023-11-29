Hamas cannot locate Israeli baby held captive in Gaza

Bibas family, taken hostage during October 7th invasion, is now reportedly missing in the Gaza Strip, with Hamas unable to locate them.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

An Israeli family taken captive during the October 7th invasion is missing in the Gaza Strip, with the ruling Hamas terrorist organization unable to locate the family.

Kfir Bibas, now 10 months old, is the youngest of the 240 hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during their murderous attack on Israeli civilians on October 7th.

It was hoped that he and his family members—both his parents and 4-year-old brother Ariel — would be among the hostages freed during the ceasefire agreement.

Not only has this not happened, but Hamas officials say that they do not even know where the family is.

According to IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the Bibas family was transferred to another Palestinian terror group and were relocated to Khan Younis, another large Arab city in the southern Gaza strip.

Ynet reports that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is the terrorist faction thought to be currently holding the family.

When or why the transfer took place is not known. “The Israeli government holds Hamas entirely responsible for their well-being and fate, expecting Hamas to secure their return,” Lt. Col. Adraee tweeted.

Kfir and his family resided in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the Israeli communal farming villages in the northwestern Negev desert, bordering Gaza.

Of the community’s 400 residents, one quarter were either murdered or kidnapped by the invading terrorists in the October massacre.

As part of the hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, nine children and two of their mothers who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz were freed on Monday.

Some of the mothers and all of the fathers of the released children are still being held hostage; no information regarding their whereabouts and condition is available.

According to the terms of the hostage release, three convicted Palestinian terrorists held by Israel are being set free for each Israeli hostage that Hamas returns.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire during the term of the hostage release, which includes a period of six hours per day in which there is to be no Israeli surveillance of Gaza.

In addition, the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza was increased. To date, over 2,000 aid trucks have gone into the Gaza strip, carrying food, water, medical equipment, and fuel.

On Sunday, 42 trucks brought 3,600 tons of tents, mattresses, blankets, and other shelter equipment. The aid is being coordinated with the U.S., Egypt, and the United Nations.

There is speculation that there may now be a newborn among the remaining hostages.

A Thai worker abducted along with the Israelis was expecting, and it is assumed that she gave birth within the now 53 days that she has been held in captivity.

Hamas has not permitted the entry of any independent agency (such as the International Red Cross) to oversee the medical state or treatment of the hostages, so the woman’s condition, as well as that of all the other captives, remains unknown.