Hamas chief visiting Tehran to meet with senior officials

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh (Official website of the Iranian supreme leader's office/AP)

Israel has underscored Iranian support for Hamas since the terror group’s Oct. 7 invasion.

By JNS

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet with top-ranking officials, Reuters reported, citing Iran’s official Press TV.

Haniyeh currently resides in Qatar, which hosts the terror group’s senior members.

In November, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Haniyeh had met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Ayatollah Khamenei praised the steadfastness and resilience of the people of Gaza and expressed strong regret over the crimes of the Zionist regime, supported directly by Washington and some Western countries,” per the report.

The Iranian supreme leader also “emphasized Tehran’s consistent policy of supporting the Palestinian resistance forces against the Zionist occupiers.”

آقای اسماعیل هنیه رئیس دفتر سیاسی حماس و هیات همراه با حضرت آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای رهبر معظم انقلاب اسلامی دیدار و گفت‌وگو کردند. pic.twitter.com/D9dBMXDFmi — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) November 5, 2023

Israel has underscored Iranian support for Hamas since the terror group’s Oct. 7 invasion. The terror group is still holding 134 hostages in Gaza.

As many as 500 men affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad trained in the Islamic Republic leading up to Oct. 7, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah has been launching near-daily attacks against Israel from Lebanon in support of Hamas since Oct. 7.