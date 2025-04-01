Hamas eyeing attacks on Jews outside of Israel

Hamas terrorists line up in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip, February 22, 2025. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

As Hamas’ position in the Gaza Strip deteriorates, the terror group is looking to carry out attacks on Israelis abroad and on Diaspora Jews .

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization is targeting Diaspora Jews and Israeli targets overseas, as its own military capabilities inside the Gaza Strip dwindle, Israeli security officials warned on Tuesday.

In a statement released ahead of the Passover holiday and the upcoming summer vacation season, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) noted that Hamas “remains committed to attacking Jewish and Israeli targets abroad,” adding that the Islamist terror group has displayed increased interest in attacks abroad, “particularly in response to its deteriorating situation in Gaza and the resumption of fighting, which is expected to increase Hamas’ motivation for attacks.”

Since October 7th, 2023, the NSC report said, a number of terror plots orchestrated by Hamas in Europe have been thwarted, including planned attacks in Denmark, Germany, Bulgaria, and Sweden.

Iran, a patron of Hamas, is also said to be actively targeting Israeli and Jewish targets outside of Israel, the NSC warned.

Multiple terror plots orchestrated by Iran have been thwarted over the past year, the NSC said, including attempted attacks on Israeli embassies in Sweden and Belgium.

“Iranian terror operatives continue to lure Israeli citizens under false pretenses (posing as business contacts, etc.) both inside and outside Israel to abduct or harm them,” the report added.

Overall, the number of attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets outside of Israel have increased since the collapse last month of the Gaza ceasefire, including attacks on multiple Jewish schools and synagogues in Montreal and Toronto, Canada, as well as an attempted synagogue bombing and arson attack on a Jewish kindergarten in Australia.

The Egyptian-ruled Sinai Peninsula remains a high-risk area, the NSC said. Israeli travelers are advised not to visit the area, which is listed under a Level 4 (severe threat) travel warning.