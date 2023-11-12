Hamas fires on civilians evacuating refugee camp

Palestinians in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 30, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The IDF killed numerous terrorists who fired on Palestinian civilians who attempted to evacuate the Shati camp.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

During the fighting in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, Hamas terrorists fired on Palestinians trying to evacuate the camp along a path on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday morning.

According to the IDF, soldiers returned fire, eliminating the terrorists.

In another encounter in the camp, soldiers eliminated a terror squad that posed a danger to Israeli forces by calling in an airstrike on a building where they had barricaded themselves.

Also, a fighter jet attacked a munitions warehouse after an anti-tank missile was fired from it.

Israeli forces also attacked four Palestinian terrorists with an aerial drone. One of the terrorists escaped the attack and was pursued by the drone through the Shati camp’s narrow alleys, eventually attacking him too.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters on Saturday night that there was no siege of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility.

“There has been a lot of misinformation from Gaza today. So I want to clarify the facts. There is no siege, I repeat no siege, on Shifa Hospital. The east side of the hospital is open for the safe passage of Gazans who wish to leave the hospital,” Hagari said.

” We’re speaking directly and regularly with the hospital staff. The staff of Shifa Hospital has requested that tomorrow we will help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed.”

Based on statements made by Hamas figures, it appears the IDF is encircling a triangle area of three hospitals where Hamas maintains its headquarters, the Shifa, Al-Quds and Indonesian Hospitals.

Hamas’s main headquarters is located under the massive Shifa Hospital complex in the northern Gaza Strip.

As reported by the Tazpit Press Service, Hamas makes extensive use of the Shifa Hospital. Believing that Israel would not attack a hospital during a war, Hamas leaders hide there, launch rockets from its compound, hide hostages in the bowels of the building, torture collaborators, and dig tunnels connecting Shifa to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath Shifa.

Hamas has refused to allow Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza to the safer southern areas of the Strip.