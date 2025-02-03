Hamas forced hostage to write thank-you letter before release

American-Israeli dual citizen held captive for over year by Hamas terrorists was forced to write a letter thanking his captors before being released as part of the hostage deal.

By Jewish Breaking News

Hamas’ depravity knows no bounds as Israeli media reports that recently freed Oct. 7 hostage Keith Siegel was forced to write a thank-you letter to his captors.

Published on Telegram by Hamas-affiliated channels after the 65-year-old’s release on Saturday, the letter is undated and carefully describes his treatment during his 481 days in Gaza

“To the Qassam fighters, my name is Keith Siegel and I am from Kfar Aza. I was a prisoner in Gaza from October 7, 2023, until January 2025,” the letter begins. “My guards during this period took care of all my needs: food and drink, medicine, vitamins, eye drops, a blood pressure measuring device and more.”

“They also made sure I got a doctor’s checkup when I felt unwell for a long time. The guards considered my needs and responded to my requests regarding nutrition, eating habits and more. They made sure I had food that suited my health needs,” he wrote.

Of course, the reality was much different, as revealed after his release. As a vegetarian, Siegel had been so desperate for sustenance that he ate meat whenever it was offered. The last meal he ate was 24 hours before his release.

Siegel was also forced to blame Israel for the delay in his release and for causing “many casualties and unnecessary damage.”

“To the fighters who guarded me during this period, I would like to say thank you,” the letter ends.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum slammed Hamas’s abusive actions, characterizing them as “one example of many of the cruel and cynical conduct” of the Iranian-backed terror organization.

In fact, Hamas has developed a torturous ritual around hostage releases, complete with official “release certificates” and “gift bags” containing mementos of their suffering. They even prepared a package for Siegel’s wife Aviva, who had been released in a brief exchange a month after Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 rampage against Israel in 2023.