Hamas hid Mohammed Deif’s body after he was killed in an airstrike

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Kan news reported on Wednesday that Palestinian sources said Hamas hid the body of Mohammed Deif, chief of staff of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades after he was killed in an airstrike in July.

The terror group, on several occasions, denied that Deif was dead.

Hamas members discovered Deif’s body amid rubble following an airstrike in Al-Mawasi and reportedly buried it in secret.

The location of Deif’s burial is currently undisclosed, and Hamas is secretive about the location of his grave because they fear Israel will dig him up and use the terror commander’s body as a bargaining chip amid hostage negotiations.

Previously, Hamas did not announce Deif’s death or acknowledge that he was deceased because they were concerned news of his demise “would break the morale of the fighters in the Gaza Strip.”

In August, the IDF acknowledged that its July 13 airstrike killed Mohammed Deif.

A day after the strike, Hamas claimed that Deif was “alive and well,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged Israel was unsure of Deif’s condition.

A Hamas courier informed Israeli security forces of the location of top Hamas leader Mohammed Deif and assisted with the assassination, as reported by Saudi media outlet Al Arabiya.

Mohammed Deif was the number three Hamas leader after the now-dead Ismail Haniyeh and the current head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, and with these two, planned the October 7 massacre.

Citing a “responsible security source in Hamas,” the Saudi news outlet reported that the Hamas operative was a courier tasked with passing on communications from Hamas’s Rafah Brigade commander Muhammad Shabana to other Hamas leaders.

Hamas communicated through the low-tech courier system to avoid having digital messages picked up by Israeli security.

The informant and courier who assisted with Deif’s assassination is being interrogated by Hamas and revealed details of the operation.

An Israeli handler showed the informant a photo of Deif and said to tell him if he ever spotted the Hamas leader.

The courier notified the Israeli handler of Deif’s whereabouts on July 13, and a strike followed based on this information.