Hamas invasion was originally planned as limited attack on soldiers, terrorist claims

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza (AP/Adel Hana and Shutterstock with additions by World Israel News)

An anonymous Hamas commander blames Hamas leadership for the October 7th massacre and decries their luxurious lifestyle.

By World Israel News Staff

In an interview with the UK’s Daily Mail, an anonymous commander of 400 Hamas terrorists who referred to himself as “Abu Mohammed” criticized Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar for the massacre on October 7th and the subsequent bombardment of Gaza and exclaimed, “They destroyed us.”

Abu Mohammed claimed the invasion, as originally planned, wasn’t to massacre and kidnap civilians but to besiege Israeli army positions and take soldiers captive.

He insists that the events of October the 7th – a massacre of 1,400 men, women, and children, including rape, torture, and kidnapping of over 200 civilians – was the result of poor communication and chaos within Hamas ranks.

Speaking to Daily Mail journalists through an encrypted Telegram app, Abu Mohammed said, “Our leadership was speaking to our young ones saying go, do whatever you like, take whatever you like…You see and witness we have killed babies.”

He also accused Yahya Sinwar of behaving “like a streetfighter,” and complained that neither Sinwar nor Haniyeh are facing the consequences, unlike the rank-and-file Hamas terrorists, who are being bombarded and live on scant provisions.

Abu Mohammed accused Hamas leaders of living in luxury in Qatar and Turkey while their troops had to face Israeli missiles and ground troops and Gaza while subsisting on dates and olive oil.

In addition, Mohammed complained that communication with Hamas commanders has been cut off “as in ancient times.”

‘We don’t know what direction to go in next. We don’t know which path to take…They destroyed us.”