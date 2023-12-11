Hamas: No hostage will leave alive unless our demands met

Flyers posted by families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza as part of a protest outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

Abu Obeida claimed that the ‘temporary truce proved our credibility’ and that the terror group was enjoying hundreds of military victories in the days since the fighting resumed.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas on Sunday warned that not a single hostage would be released “alive” unless the terror group’s demands are met.

“Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership… nor its supporters… can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,” Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida declared in a televised broadcast.

Abu Obeida claimed that the “temporary truce proved our credibility”, and boasted that Hamas operatives had partially or fully destroyed 180 Israeli personnel carriers, tanks, and bulldozers in the 10 days since fighting resumed in Gaza.

A one-week humanitarian pause collapsed on November 30 after Hamas refused to release a list of hostages set for release as promised and broke the truce by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel.

During the truce, 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis, were released by the group in exchange for 240 Palestinian security prisoners, many of whom were serving sentences for attempted murder.

According to Israeli sources on Saturday, 137 captives remain in the Palestinian territory.

The released Israeli hostages were starved and dehydrated, beaten, threatened with weapons, psychologically tortured, mutilated, sexually abused, according to Israeli reports.

Many hostages were intentionally separated from family members, and some were kept in complete isolation in dark tunnels with inadequate ventilation and light.

The children were threatened with weapons and forced to be quiet to the point where many of the released children still speak in hushed tones.

Other children were forced to watch videos of the October 7th atrocities.

Of the 137 hostages remaining in Gaza, one-third suffer from chronic conditions that require medication, including diabetes, asthma, osteoporosis, anemia, inflammatory bowel disease, skin diseases, Addison’s disease, recurrent urinary tract infections, hypothyroidism, heart disease, epilepsy, hypertension, and cancer.

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed dozens of Hamas terrorists were “laying down their weapons and handing themselves over to our heroic fighters.”