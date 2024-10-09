Hamas official mocks Israeli offer to exile Sinwar in return for hostages October 9, 2024Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, greets supporters in Gaza City, April 30, 2022. (AP/Adel Hana)(AP/Adel Hana)Hamas official mocks Israeli offer to exile Sinwar in return for hostages Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/hamas-official-calls-ceasefire-demand-to-exile-sinwar-to-sudan-stupid/ Email Print News that Sinwar was alive and in contact with Qatari officials put to rest rumors that he had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.By Vered Weiss, World Israel NewsA member of Hamas’s political bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, dismissed a proposal to spare Hamas leader Sinwar’s life and allow him to live as an exile in Sudan in exchange for the hostages as “an Israeli illusion” and “stupid.”He said, “Deporting Hamas or its leaders from Gaza is an Israeli dream and illusion that will not come true.”Read After Deif killed, is Mohammed Sinwar Hamas’s next terror master?“The report in one of the enemy’s newspapers regarding the deportation of Hamas leaders to Sudan is a stupid statement,” al-Rishq said.“We said in the past and we repeat and say now, that Hamas is in Palestine, fighting the enemy that is occupying Palestine,” he continued.“Logic requires that the criminal occupier leave and the original inhabitants of the land remain.”Izzat al-Rishq was responding to a report by Kan Reshet Bet that Israel sent an updated hostage proposal to the United States.Read Israeli negotiator offers 'safe passage' to Sinwar and his family in exchange for hostages - reportThe new agreement would demand the return of all remaining hostages in a single phase in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, the demilitarization of Gaza, and allowing safe passage for Yahya Sinwar out of Gaza to Sudan.News that Sinwar was alive and in contact with Qatari officials put to rest rumors that he had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.The IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate considered the possibility that Sinwar was in fact killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a tunnel where the terrorist leader was suspected to be hiding, Kan, Ma’ariv, Walla, and Ha’aretz all reported.However, on Wednesday, Yahya Sinwar, who was thought to be dead, reemerged and demanded the terror group resume its use of suicide bombings inside Israeli cities, leading some within Hamas to describe Sinwar as a “megalomaniac,” The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.Read 'Moral disgrace': ICC prosecutor demands 'urgent' arrest of Netanyahu, Sinwar ceasefire dealHamasYahya Sinwar