‘Hamas out!’ Fury erupts at funeral of executed Gaza protester

22-year-old Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai was killed by Hamas for participating in protests against the terror group. (X Screenshot)

By Jewish Breaking News

After enduring more than 17 months of devastating warfare, Gazans are turning their anger toward Hamas in a remarkable display of public defiance.

“The people do not want war. The people do not want Hamas,” protesters have been seen chanting in viral videos in Beit Lahia and “Hamas terrorists” in Deir al-Balah over the past week.

Uncharacteristically, Hamas initially let the protests against its iron-fisted rule go unchallenged, with Arab media reporting this was due to fear of being openly targeted by the IDF.

They even attempted to claim the anger of their people was really directed towards Israel, with Hamas spokesman Basem Naim telling Al-Araby television on Sunday that “demonstrations are expected from people facing extermination, against war and destruction.”

But it didn’t last long. According to Palestinian human rights activist Ihab Hassan, Hamas terrorists kidnapped, tortured and executed 22-year-old Odai Nasser Saadi Al-Rubai for participating in the demonstrations.

Hassan, who holds a Master’s degree in Human Rights and identifies as a Palestinian Christian, shared Saturday’s video of Al-Rubai’s funeral on X, where mourners are seen opening fire and chanting “Hamas out, out!”

According to the UN, more than 20 million Gazans have lost their homes, while a World Bank report estimates infrastructure damage at $18.5 billion as of January 2024.

All because Hamas uses its citizens as human shields, and strips its own citizens every day of ample humanitarian aid facilitated by Israel at gunpoint.