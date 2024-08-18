Hamas rejects hostage release deal, claims Netanyahu added demands

Hamas claims Netanyahu has updated the July 2nd framework proposal with additional demands.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamas has rejected the newest version of the hostage release deal and claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has updated the July 2nd framework proposal with additional demands.

The terror group claimed that Netanyahu was prolonging the war and “sets new conditions and demands” to the original framework agreement.

Earlier on Sunday, a Hamas source leaked details of the hostage proposal presented by a US official at Doha.

Hamas rejects Israel’s delay of a full and permanent ceasefire until the second phase, a condition that Hamas had earlier agreed to.

Also, Hamas says that Israel wants to retain control of the Philadelphi corridor and Rafah crossing and to have a presence in the Netzarim Corridor when the terror group demands a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Hamas claimed Israel was asking for veto power for as many as a hundred proposed Palestinian prisoners slated for release. It demanded that a number of them be extradited out of the country after they were freed.

“We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for thwarting the mediators’ efforts and obstructing an agreement,” said the terror group, alleging that the Israeli Prime Minister was responsible for the fact that hostages remain in Gaza.

Hamas insists that it would agree to return to the hostage release and ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Biden on July 2.

Netanyahu met with the US Secretary of State on Sunday and said he would adhere to demands, including an IDF presence in the Philadelphia Corridor.

Netanyahu added that rather than compromising on conditions, more pressure had to be placed on Hamas, and the premier said he was not confident of a successful deal.

“I want to emphasize,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, “we are conducting negotiations [“give-and-take” in Hebrew], and not give-and-give. There are areas where we can show flexibility, and there are areas where we can’t show flexibility — and we are standing firm on them. We know quite well how to distinguish between the two.”

The White House, on the other hand, expressed confidence that an agreement would be reached.

“We are closer than we have ever been,” US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday.