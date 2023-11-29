Hamas releases 12 additional captives

Hamas hands over captives to the custody of the International Red Cross in Rafah, November 28th, 2023. (Flash90)

Seven women and five children – including two Russian nationals – handed over to the International Red Cross in the 6th hostage release.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terrorist organization released twelve additional captives Wednesday evening, in the sixth tranche of hostage releases since the beginning of the ceasefire with Israel last Friday.

Seven women and five children were transferred to the custody of the International Red Cross in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt.

The captives include ten Israeli citizens and two women with Russian citizenship, whom Hamas announced it would release as an additional gesture to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this week, Hamas released dual Israeli-Russian citizen Roni Krivoi, also as a gesture to the Russian leader.

Sixty Israeli women and children were released during the first five tranches of hostage releases, with Krivoi making a total of 61 captives with Israeli citizenship released during the ceasefire.

In addition, Hamas has released 17 Thai nationals and one dual Filipino-Israeli citizen.